Ethic Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after purchasing an additional 559,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.83.

MANH opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

