Ethic Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

