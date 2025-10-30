Ethic Inc. Sells 38,814 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

