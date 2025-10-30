Ethic Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

MMSI stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

