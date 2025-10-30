Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

