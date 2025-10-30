Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $310.00 and last traded at $312.3960, with a volume of 88510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $343.98.

The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $601,300,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after acquiring an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.40 and its 200 day moving average is $341.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

