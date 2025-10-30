Evommune (EVMN) Announces November 3rd IPO

Evommune (EVMN) is planning to raise $150.40 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,400,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Evommune generated $3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $64.76 million. Evommune has a market cap of $481.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Cantor served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Evommune provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are a clinical biotech company developing innovative therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases, including an initial focus on chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), atopic dermatitis (AD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patientsâ€™ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States. Our mission is to improve patientsâ€™ daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that are a consequence of the limitations of existing therapies. To achieve this, we are advancing a portfolio of differentiated product candidates that target key drivers of chronic inflammation. Our management teamâ€™s proven drug development expertise and experience in the field of immunology and inflammation, combined with advanced scientific tools, enable us to identify and advance potent, highly selective molecules with distinctive mechanisms of action. By identifying treatment gaps of chronic inflammatory diseases, we strive to transform the treatment landscape, developing therapies that have the potential to offer rapid symptom relief and provide safe, durable resolution of the underlying disease. Among our portfolio of programs, we currently have two product candidates, EVO756 and EVO301, in Phase 2 trials. We are initially developing EVO756 for the treatment of CSU and AD, and EVO301 for the treatment of AD and UC. We see broad expansion potential for both programs across additional chronic inflammatory diseases. We also intend to advance additional preclinical programs into clinical development. Our most advanced clinical-stage product candidate, EVO756, is a potent and highly selective oral small molecule antagonist of MRGPRX2, a receptor predominantly found on mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons. We are currently conducting a Phase 2b trial of EVO756 in CSU and have completed a Phase 2 trial of EVO756 in chronic inducible urticaria (â€śCIndUâ€ť, and together with CSU, chronic urticarias or â€śCUâ€ť). Our CIndU Phase 2 trial was completed in May 2025 and generated data that demonstrated clinical activity (including improvement in FricTest score and pruritus numerical rating score (â€śpruritus-NRSâ€ť), as described below) in a patient population with symptomatic dermographism. Given significant overlap between the diseases and patient populations along with the contribution of neurogenic inflammation, we believe this supports the continued advancement of our CSU program. In addition, we believe EVO756â€™s clinical activity in symptomatic dermographism patients strongly supports the role of MRGPRX2 in neurogenic inflammation and supports the initiation of our AD program, as neurogenic inflammation plays a crucial role in both symptomatic dermographism and AD. We initiated a Phase 2b dose-ranging trial in CSU in April 2025 and expect to report initial results in the first half of 2026. We also initiated a Phase 2b dose-ranging trial inÂ moderate-to-severeÂ AD patients in August 2025 and expect to report initial results in the second half of 2026. We plan to evaluate EVO756 in additional indications in which mast cell degranulation and neuroinflammation are key drivers of disease. Our second clinical-stage product candidate, EVO301, is a long-acting fusion protein consisting of anÂ IL-18Â binding protein (â€śBPâ€ť) and an anti-serum albuminÂ Fab-associatedÂ (â€śSAFAâ€ť) domain.Â IL-18Â is aÂ pro-inflammatoryÂ cytokine of theÂ IL-1Â family that regulates various immune processes that drive inflammation and is a potent modulator of ongoing inflammation. We believe EVO301â€™s optimized approach toÂ IL-18Â binding and neutralization could enable significant advantages and differentiated clinical outcomes for patients, including with respect to efficacy, tissue distribution, dosing profile and reduced immunogenicity risk. In addition, EVO301â€™s distinct mechanism and modality complement those of EVO756, providing us with multiple potential avenues to bring innovative therapeutics to the large, underserved and rapidly expanding patient population suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases. We initiated a Phase 2 trial of EVO301 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD in March 2025 and expect to report initial results in the first half of 2026. Beyond AD, we plan to initiate a Phase 2 trial inÂ moderate-to-severeÂ UC patients in 2026. After completion of this UC trial, we may also evaluate EVO301 in Crohnâ€™s disease and additional indications for which regulating theÂ IL-18Â pathway may reduceÂ pro-inflammatoryÂ mediators driving tissue damage and chronic inflammation. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended on June 30, 2025. (Note: Evommune disclosed the terms for its IPO on Oct. 17, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: Evommune is offering 9.38 million shares at a price range of $15.00 to $17.00 to raise $150 million, if priced at the $16.00 mid-point of its range. Background: Evommune filed its S-1 for its IPO on Oct. 10, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder figure.) “.

Evommune was founded in 2020 and has 45 employees. The company is located at 1841 Page Mill Road, Suite 100 Palo Alto, CA 94304 Telephone: (925) 247-4487 and can be reached via phone at (925) 247-4487 or on the web at http://www.evommune.com/.

