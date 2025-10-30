F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $321.00 to $267.00. The stock had previously closed at $290.41, but opened at $262.35. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. F5 shares last traded at $263.0350, with a volume of 833,391 shares changing hands.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total transaction of $416,793.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,482,567.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.85.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. F5’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.