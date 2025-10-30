FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $37.70. FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 102,058 shares.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FSUN. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,747,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 164,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $932.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Further Reading

