Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,442 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

