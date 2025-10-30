Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

FLEX stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,020 shares of company stock worth $6,070,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

