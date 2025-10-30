Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $29.00. Forestar Group shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 60,732 shares trading hands.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 139,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.