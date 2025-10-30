Frances Ward Purchases 6,419 Shares of Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) insider Frances Ward bought 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £449.33.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of LON:STAR opened at GBX 8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.89. Star Energy Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.76.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.45%. Analysts expect that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 EPS for the current year.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

