GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2,010.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 219.0% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $158.18 on Thursday. GATX Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.05 and a 12-month high of $178.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other GATX news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $354,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,307.60. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.75. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

