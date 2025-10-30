Gen Digital (GEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $1.1963 billion for the quarter. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital's quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

