GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $126.2220, with a volume of 213448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,829 shares of company stock valued at $67,221,616. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 351.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.00 and a beta of 1.98.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

