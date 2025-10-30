Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,555,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,305,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.