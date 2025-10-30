GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $29.59 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.98 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

