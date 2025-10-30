Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 267 to GBX 270 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRI
Grainger Stock Performance
About Grainger
Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,500 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grainger
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.