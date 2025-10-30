Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 315 to GBX 332 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.75.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 338 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 260 and a 12-month high of GBX 369. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

