Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 315 to GBX 332 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.75.
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
