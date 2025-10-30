Grupo Aeromexico (AERO) Announces November 3rd IPO

Grupo Aeromexico (AERO) plans to raise $222.30 million in an initial public offering on the week of November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,700,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Grupo Aeromexico generated $5.42 billion in revenue and $360.80 million in net income. Grupo Aeromexico has a market cap of $2.77 billion.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Apollo Global Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Grupo Aeromexico provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are uniquely positioned as the only full service carrier, or FSC, based in Mexico and the only airline that provides long-haul, wide-body service connecting Mexico with the rest of the world.(Incorporated in the United Mexican States)Â We are uniquely positioned as the only full service carrier, or FSC, based in Mexico and the only airline that provides long-haul, wide-body service connecting Mexico with the rest of the world. We offer a premium experience to both international and domestic destinations. As of June 30, 2025, we served every major city in Mexico and 52 international cities in 22 countries across multiple continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia. We maintain the most attractive route network in Mexico, and we are the leading airline at MEX, the largest airport in Mexico, which is capacity constrained, and accounted for 36.3% of total passengers flying within, to and from Mexico in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2025, according to the AFAC. We also have a strong presence in Mexicoâ€™s other large business markets, including Guadalajara and Monterrey, where we provide global connectivity by offering long-haul intercontinental flights. In addition, we have a large footprint in high-demand leisure markets, such as CancĂşn and Puerto Vallarta. We are the only Mexican airline that is a member of one of the three global airline alliances through our membership in SkyTeam, a global network of 18 international carriers, which weÂ co-foundedÂ with Delta more than 25 years ago. In 2022, as a result of the economic downturn caused by theÂ COVID-19Â pandemic, we completed a reorganization process. We believe we are positioned for significant and profitable growth through our reduced cost structure following our Chapter 11 restructuring and the upgauging of our fleet to larger, more efficient aircraft. In the years following our restructuring, we intend to invest to expand our fleet and improve the product and customer experience for our passengers. These investments will allow us to maintain the highest service standard as the only FSC based in Mexico, as well as our position as Mexicoâ€™s airline of choice. We are well-positioned for strength, as we operate in one of the largest and highest-growth aviation markets, according to the World Bank, and our CASK is significantly lower than that of U.S. legacy carriers and major European international FSCs. The Mexican airline competitive landscape has materially changed since the start of theÂ COVID-19Â pandemic. We believe the combination of air travel market size and growth in Mexico has created one of the best air travel market environments in the world. We are the only Mexican FSC providing premium service to passengers traveling to, from or within Mexico. We provide our passengers with a high-quality customer experience through offering three classes ofÂ cabin service, including our business class product, branded asÂ Clase Premier, withÂ lie-flatÂ beds and a private bar area on certain long-haul flights. We offer additionalÂ in-flightÂ amenities, includingÂ Wi-FiÂ connectivity with free text messaging, complimentary beverages and meals curated by world-famous chefs and, on most flights, video screens at each seat. Our premium customers have access to our VIP lounges, and we offerÂ best-in-classÂ on-timeÂ performance and reliable baggage handling services. In addition, all of our customers have access to our loyalty program, AeromĂ©xico Rewards, which is the largest program in Mexico. Through ourÂ hub-and-spokeÂ model, we offer multiple daily frequencies and extensive connectivity to important business and leisure destinations, including Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, CancĂşn, New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Tokyo, BogotĂˇ, SĂŁo Paulo, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Seoul. Additionally, the strength of our domestic regional arm, AeromĂ©xico Connect, provides strong network feed for our international long-haul flights and solidifies our domestic footprint. No other airline provides the same level of service and connectivity in Mexico as us, or has a comparable brand recognition, as evidenced by our leading NPS score as of June 2025 within the Mexican aviation industry. Our position in the Mexican market allows us to generate a significant revenue premium as a result of our higher RASK business model, as compared to that of Mexican ULCCs, according to public filings. In addition, according to Diio, we were ranked as the worldâ€™s most on-time global airline in 2024 and retained this leading position for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. Our high-quality product and service cater to both corporate and leisure customers with higher disposable incomes. We believe we are the leading airline within the business community for both Mexican and international passengers traveling to and from Mexico, which we believe will provide incremental tailwinds for growth, given the robust free trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico and recent nearshoring trends. Moreover, as compared to other Mexican airlines, our unmatched global network and high-quality product and service gives us an advantage with Mexican leisure travelers, as well as with international tourists flying into Mexico. We also have a strong presence within the Mexican-American community, who frequently travel to or from Mexico to visit family and relatives, or the VFR segment. We believe that these passengers have growing disposable incomes, as evidenced by historically high level of remittances in 2021, 2022 and 2023 according to the Mexican Central Bank. We also believe that many of these passengers prefer our reliable, safe and premium product offering. Serving these demographics with our product allows us to maintain a significant revenue premium over other Mexican carriers, which are ULCCs that serve a different customer base that does not demand a premium product offering. Our significant revenue premium is also supported by growing household income in Mexico, which is expected to exceed $1 trillion in aggregate by 2024, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. We believe our attractive mix of both premium business and leisure customers offers stable and balanced performance through different market cycles. As of June 30, 2025, we operate a young and highly efficient fleet with an average age of 8.4 years. By comparison, the average fleet age was 14.8 years for U.S. legacy carriers as of DecemberÂ 31, 2024. As of JuneÂ 30, 2025, our fleet of 158 aircraft consisted of 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 102 Boeing 737s (which includes both BoeingÂ 737-NGÂ and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft) and 34 E190s. The E190s are part of our regional carrier brand AeromĂ©xico Connect. In theÂ six-monthÂ period ended June 30, 2025, 25.6% of our total flights from MEX, including domestic and international routes, were operated with E190s, which have a configuration of 99 seats per aircraft. As we continue upgauging our fleet, we expect to increase the usage ofÂ B737-8Â MAX andÂ B737-9Â MAX aircraft, each of which have a configuration of up to 181 seats per aircraft. This change could lead to a potential increase of 83% in the number of seats per departure from MEX and an increase in the number of premium seats from 11 to 34 on average for each E190 replaced by aÂ B737-9Â MAX. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Grupo Aeromexico disclosed the terms for its U.S. IPO on Oct. 17, 2025, in an F-1/A filing: 11.73 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $18.00 to $20.00 to raise $222.82 million. Each ADS equals 10 ordinary shares. Background: Grupo Aeromexico filed an F-1/A update on Sept. 23, 2025, for its long-awaited IPO – without disclosing any terms. In that filing, Grupo Aeromexico updated its financial statements through the period that ended June 30, 2025.)Â (Note: Grupo Aeromexico filed an F-1/A on Aug. 19, 2024, with updated financial information through June 30, 2024. The Mexican airline, however, did not disclose terms for its IPO in the F-1/A filing dated Aug. 19, 2024. Background: Grupo Aeromexico filed its F-1 on May 13, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. This is an IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADS). The selling shareholders are offering all of the ADS in the IPO. The company is not offering any stock. Estimated proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder figure. Some IPO pros say that they believe that Grupo Aeromexico’s IPO may raise up to $300 million.) “.

Grupo Aeromexico was founded in 1934 and has 17144 employees. The company is located at Avenida Paseo de la Reforma 243, 25th Floor Col. Renacimiento, CuauhtĂ©moc 06500 Mexico City United Mexican States and can be reached via phone at +52 (55) 9132 4000.

