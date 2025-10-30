Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Trading 10.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.60. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.7950. 1,029,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,969,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $792.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

