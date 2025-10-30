Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.