Helen McCabe Sells 2,874 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Helen McCabe sold 2,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total value of £32,562.42.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Helen McCabe acquired 13 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,152 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Monday, September 8th, Helen McCabe bought 14 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,085 per share, with a total value of £151.90.

On Monday, September 8th, Helen McCabe bought 4 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,076 per share, with a total value of GBX 4,304.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Helen McCabe sold 2,857 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047, for a total transaction of £29,912.79.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,146 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 975.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

