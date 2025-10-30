Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 262 to GBX 264 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Henry Boot Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 222 on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 195 and a 12-month high of GBX 249.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Boot will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

