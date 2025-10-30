Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.