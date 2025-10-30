Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.8179 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

