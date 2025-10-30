Insight Inv LLC Sells 10,310 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Insight Inv LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

