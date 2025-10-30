Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

