Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Guggenheim lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

