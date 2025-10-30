Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.7010, with a volume of 418178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 347,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

