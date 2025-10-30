Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

