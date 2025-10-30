Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,817

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.97% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.50.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,165 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.78.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Research analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32. Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12. 39.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Articles

