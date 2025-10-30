Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to Hold

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,191 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,092. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,233.67.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,134 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 829 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 995.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 978.17.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

