Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 90 to GBX 95 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.
NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.1%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total value of £46,437.30. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.
