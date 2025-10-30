Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 107 to GBX 115 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Prs Reit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 112 on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 96.99 and a twelve month high of GBX 126. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.42.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Prs Reit had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 160.59%. Research analysts predict that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prs Reit

www.theprsreit.com

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.