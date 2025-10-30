Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 180 to GBX 184 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 214.67.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 154.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.29. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

