Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 245

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 234 to GBX 245 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential downside of 21.78% from the stock's current price.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.67.

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 313.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.88. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 219.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 315.20.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 16.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Hammerson will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

