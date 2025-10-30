Jefferies Financial Group Raises Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 212

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 168.50 on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 155 and a one year high of GBX 190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.06.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Harworth Group will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 23,225 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, for a total transaction of £39,947. Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,787 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £9,953.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,992. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

