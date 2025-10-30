Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 105 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 92.83.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 88.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.73.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 436,717 shares of company stock worth $36,562,228 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

