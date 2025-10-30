Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $50.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.17 and a 200-day moving average of $485.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $680.00 to $682.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.