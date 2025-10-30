JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,240

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.50.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,165 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 836.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,249. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.78.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12. Also, insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

