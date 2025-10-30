JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 600

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.
BOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 to GBX 860 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 758.75.
Bodycote Trading Down 0.6%
Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.30 EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts predict that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bodycote
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
