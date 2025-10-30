JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 505 to GBX 520 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 525 to GBX 540 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuit Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.75.

GEN stock opened at GBX 373.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.16. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 301 and a 1 year high of GBX 499.50.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

