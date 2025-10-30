JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 2,170 to GBX 2,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 2,145 to GBX 2,192 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.75.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,882.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,847.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 34.70 earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

