Karen Witts Sells 8,478 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,165 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,135.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,249.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.50.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

