Karen Witts Sells 8,478 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,165 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,135.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,249.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
