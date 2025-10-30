Katherine Roe Purchases 6,677 Shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe bought 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,468.94.

On Monday, September 29th, Katherine Roe bought 6,734 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,481.48.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Katherine Roe bought 6,657 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,464.54.

PHAR opened at GBX 20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.68. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

