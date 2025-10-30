Key Hall Sells 5,000 Shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Key Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £44,000.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON CFX opened at GBX 917.60 on Thursday. Colefax Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 742.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 925.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 864.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 823.75.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Analysts predict that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 870 price target on shares of Colefax Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Colefax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

