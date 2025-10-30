Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $43.23. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $42.1010, with a volume of 336,306 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 179,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

