Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 3,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.65. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $680.00 to $682.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

